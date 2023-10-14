The Ondo State House of Assembly says it has not in any way suspended the impeachment process against the State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The Majority Leader of the House, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi said the lawmakers only obeyed the position of the State Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola, who stepped down the process of setting up a seven-man investigation panel to investigate allegation of gross misconduct against Aiyedatiwa.

The Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Olusegun Odusola stepped down the process of setting up a seven-man investigation panel to investigate allegation of gross misconduct levelled against the embattled Deputy Governor of the State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The State House of Assembly had written the Chief Judge, asking him to constitute the panel, in line with section 188 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, as amended.

But in a letter to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Oladiji Olamide, the Chief Judge cited Section 287 (3) of the Constitution, as the reason for not acting on the letter from the lawmakers.

Justice Odusola said a Court order is binding, until set aside either by a Court of coordinate jurisdiction or an appellate court.

This came amid many protests for and against the impeachment of the Deputy Governor.

But the House of assembly says it will respect the position of the Chief Judge and follow provisions of the constitution of the country.

The majority leader of the assembly, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi said the house will continue with the impeachment process, once the court case has been settled.

He insisted that the impeachment of the deputy Governor is not sponsored by the executive arm of government, saying the allegations levelled against Aiyedatiwa must be investigated.