Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has promised citizens more performance and inclusive governance in the second term of his administration.

He made this known during the swearing in ceremony of twenty Commissioners and Twenty – Two Special Advisers in the State.

Residents of Ogun State have been assured of more developmental projects and programmes that will impact their lives positively as the current administration led by Dapo Abiodun is set to consolidate on the gains of his first term in office.

The Governor made this known during the swearing in for 20 new commissioners and 22 special advisers in the state.

He urged the new appointees to justify the confidence reposed in them by discharging their duties effective and maintain good relationship with the people, especially the civil servants.

The Governor said he has created more ministries and agencies, adding that additional appointments will be announced later.

The appointees promised to support the governor in achieving his promises to the people during the election and serve the state diligently.

The appointees are now expected to be posted to various ministries and agencies where they would serve.