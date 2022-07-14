Oyo court dismisses Deputy Gov’s suit challenging impeachment process

An Oyo state High court sitting in Ibadan has dismissed the suit filed by the Deputy Governor of Oyo state Rauf Olaniyan against Oyo state House of Assembly over the move by the House to remove him from office.

The presiding judge, Justice Ladiran Akintola ruled that the originating summon filed by the claimant was purely legislative and not judicial.

Counsel to the defendant Kunle Kalejaiye while addressing newsmen stated that the defence counsel maintained that though the status quo stills remains, but the House had just taken a step out the eight processes involved in the process as stated by the 1999 constitution as amended.

The Deputy Governor, Mr. Rauf Olaniyan, had been accused of gross misconduct, and the Oyo State House of Assembly had last Wednesday instructed the state Chief Judge to appoint a panel of seven people to look into the matter.

