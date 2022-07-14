Court set to deliver judgment in case against Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo’s courtroom at the Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court sitting in Ikeja is packed full, as journalists await the judge to deliver judgment shortly in the case of the Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha.

He is accused of defiling a 14-year-old minor and was charged with a six-count charge of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by penetration.

The Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions, DPP, proffered the charges against him.

Baba Ijesha, however, pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

Justice Taiwo adjourned the case for judgmental June his year, after the prosecution and defence counsel had adopted their final written addresses.

If found guilty, he risks a maximum life imprisonment.

Defence counsel, Dada Awosika (SAN), in adopting his final written address dated May 12 and filed on May 16, urged the court to dismiss the suit and discharge the defendant.

Awosika arguing that the footage of the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) used to capture the controversial encounter, which he claims was a skit, between the actor and the child in question was illegally obtained.

He added that this was even more strange as he was accused of another crime allegedly committed seven years ago which was not reported to the police.

The senior advocate also urged the court to discredit the defendant’s confessional statement.

But, the Director of he Sorectorate of Punlic Prosecutions, Dr Babajide Martins, in his final written address dated May 31, urged the court to convict Baba Ijesha as charged.

He argued that one of the defence witness, Lawrence Ayeni told the court that the CCTV recording could not be manipulated.

The DPP said the defendant also admitted during the trial that he never mentioned that he was acting a script when he was detained by the police at Sabo and Panti.

