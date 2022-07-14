Baba Ijesha: Sexual offenses court set to deliver judgment

The courtroom of Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo at the Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja is packed as journalists await the judge’s decision in the case of Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha.

He was charged with six counts of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration, and sexual assault by penetration after allegedly defiling a 14-year-old minor.

The charges against him were brought by the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions, DPP.

Baba Ijesha, pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

Justice Taiwo adjourned the case for judgmental June this year, after the prosecution and defence counsel had adopted their final written addresses.

Baba Ijesha risks a maximum life imprisonment If found guilty.

Defence counsel, Dada Awosika (SAN), in adopting his final written address dated May 12 and filed on May 16, urged the court to dismiss the suit and discharge the defendant.

Awosika argued that the footage of the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) used to capture the controversial encounter, which he claims was a skit, between the actor and the child in question was illegally obtained.

He added that this was even more strange as he was accused of another crime allegedly committed seven years ago which was not reported to the police.

The senior advocate also urged the court to discredit the defendant’s confessional statement.

But, the Director of he Sorectorate of Punlic Prosecutions, Dr Babajide Martins, in his final written address dated May 31, urged the court to convict Baba Ijesha as charged.

He argued that one of the defence witness, Lawrence Ayeni told the court that the CCTV recording could not be manipulated.

The DPP said the defendant also admitted during the trial that he never mentioned that he was acting a script when he was detained by the police at Sabo and Panti.

