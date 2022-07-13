YPP Candidate urges Youth to participate in Politics

The candidate of the Young Progressives Party in the Osun State Governorship Election, Ademola Bayonle, has urged the youth to particiapte in Politics, positing that the time is ripe for them to change tact and get involved.

Ademola Bayonle who was speaking exclusively to TVC News’s Nifemi Oguntoye on the News at 7pm on Wednesday 13th of July said the era of demanding for change carrying placards without involvement is over.

Advertisement

He added that the youthful energy should be directed towards achieving the goals of a better Nigeria and not carrying placards and protesting without result.

On the Signing of the Peace accord by all candidates in the election and absence of some of them, he said he does not see the absence of some of them as a problem since there are many activites lined up by most parties which may have made it difficult for some of the to attend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For his part he said he almost missed the event himself due to commitments to Other party actvities lined up for the election.

Advertisement

He said the signing of the peace accord will help douse some of the tension the buidl up to the Election has raised.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said the Youth have to channel their energy postiviely.

Excerpts from his interaction is below:

Advertisement

i think by and large its been a great process and we are about three days to the election and their has been a little bit of tension and everybody was involved. we were all educated on what needs to be done and most parties were represented and i hope this will not be just a writingexercise.

we are hopeful that the signing exercise and shaking of hands will douse the tension a little bit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

i do not see any meaning into the absence of some of the candidates, their absence should not be interptrted anyway. i saw some of them earlier in the day and believe they had other events that made them miss it. i almost missed it myself.

We have hit the ground running and we knew we need time to build the popular structure that people have been talking about. we started about three years ago and i think a littkle bit after COVID we started in a non threatening way and from our engagments, we see that people are not happy with the current government and we also noticed that people were looking for a Fresh parrty, we also noticed that the two big parties are flat in terms of ideology and we have been able to amke inroads and we have had some members of the Action Alliance, the PDP, APC, Accrod and the SDP joing us even today.

Advertisement

We are not perturbed with the way things ahve gone but we believe that they are not just used to the youthful energy that we bring to the table, we have been omitted from a lot of events and even media houses who have spoken to us before now reached out later to tell us they were unable to reach us before now and that was why we were omittedd from some of the events.

The Governorship debate i was told that they were unable to reach us and that was why we were not a part of it though some people read political undertones into it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What i know is that we cannot contiue to do things the same way and expect a different result, we the Youth are here to stay and will continue to strive to ensure that what we want is achieved not by carrying placards any longer but by being a part of the process.