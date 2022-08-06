2023: Fmr AIG Amba emerges YPP deputy gov’ship candidate in Akwa Ibom

The governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party, Akwa Ibom State, Senator Bassey Akpan, has unveiled a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Asuquo Amba, as the deputy governorship candidate of the party for the 2023 general elections in the state.

The unveiling which took place at the state party secretariat had leaders and members of the party in attendance.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony at the party’s office along 4 Lane in Uyo, Akpan said it was necessary to select a deputy who, in his words, emerged after a wider deliberation so that they could get started right away.

Akpan stated that his administration would eradicate poverty from the state’s surfaces by ensuring that the welfare of the populace was actively sought. He added that his government will be based in the 3Rs: Recover, Reconcile, and Reposition Akwa Ibom state.

With the announcement of the deputy governorship candidate, who is a people-oriented individual, the YPP says it is more optimistic than ever of a strong outing at the polls next year.