Akeredolu urges Nigerians to ignore religion and Vote Competence

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, on Wednesday, called on Nigerians to vote for competence in the 2023 Presidential election, adding that the faith of the Vice President doesn’t affect performance in any government.

Governor Akeredolu, who expressed confidence that the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will rescue the nation, noted that the work stops on the President’s table.

He said Muslim-Muslim Ticket has nothing to do with performance.

The Governor spoke at the swearing-in of two new commissioners, held at the at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, the State capital.

The new Commissioners are Mr. Sowore Akinwumi Samson and Mr. Ologbese Adeboboye Joseph.

He charged them to shun distractions from members of their families, friends and political associates.

Governor Akeredolu said he was excited to have personalities imbued with the requisite capacity for the advancement of the cause of good governance.

