The airlifting of Nigerian pilgrims back home after a successful 2022 Hajj exercise will commence on Friday, July 15.

The Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan made this known at the ongoing Hajj 2022 post-Arafat meeting with stakeholders holding at Al-Raqiyyah Hall, Khalidiyyah 3, Saudi Arabia.

About one million Nigerian pilgrims attended this year’s hajj in the Saudi Arabia.

