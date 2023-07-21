The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has airlifted over 42,256 of the 73,000 pilgrims to Nigeria in 109 shuttles two weeks after the inbound airlift began.

The second phase operation commenced on July 4, 2023, with Flynas airlifting 387 Sokoto pilgrims following the conclusion of the symbolic stoning of the Jamrats.

The operation according to the Deputy Director, Information and Communications Division of the Commission, Mousa Ubamdawaki, was initially bedeviled by non-provision of slots to many of the Airlines except the Flynas which enjoyed considerable “home advantage” from the General Authority on Civil Aviation (GACA) but which later picked up with the intervention of NAHCON chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan.

The NAHCON Chairman praised the Saudi authorities and airlines for their persistence and dedication to ensuring the operation ran smoothly and efficiently.

Advertisement

He urged everyone to keep up the pace so that the process could be completed in record time.

The Commission has fixed August 3rd as the target date for the completion of the inbound flight to Nigeria by the Airlines – Max Air, Flynas, Aero Contractors and Azman- the officially designated carriers for the 2023 Hajj airlifts.

In a related development, the second phase of the Visit to Madina by less than 2000 Nigerian pilgrims who could not do so had commenced with the visitation by 365 (Batch 5) of Borno State pilgrims who were conveyed to the second Holiest city yesterday.

The Commission has successfully achieved the feat of ensuring that over 98 percent of Nigerian pilgrims visited Madina in the first phase of the operation which marked the first time in the Commission’s history.

Advertisement

In a similar incident, another group of Kwara Pilgrims arrived at Ilorin International Airport on Thursday evening 20/07/2023 at 6:14 p.m. Nigerian time from Jeddah International Airport.

The eight-team batch was led by Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi, the Emir of Patigi and the state’s Amirul Hajj to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this year.

The Air Peace Aircraft carried a total of 260 Kwara Pilgrims.