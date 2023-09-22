The airlift exercise of 2023 Easter pilgrims, has been flagged off at the pilgrims terminal of Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja.

The ceremony saw the airlift of one thousand pilgrims from Bayelsa, FCT, and IMO, to Israel and Jordan.

Despite the challenges faced like high exchange rates among others by the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC in a bid to airlift Christian pilgrims .

The Commission with the support and intervention of the President was able to put all measures in place to ensure pilgrims going for 2023 Easter pilgrimage completion are airlifted to Israel and Jordan.

Pilgrims were advised to conduct themselves respectably while in the holy land.

The executive secretary of the Commission, Yakubu Sam urged pilgrims to be conscious of the image of the country and not to abscond.

Pilgrims on their part expressed excitement at this opportunity to go for Easter pilgrimage completion and pledged to pray for a peaceful coexistence in the country.