The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission Rev Yakubu Pam says so far no pilgrims has absconded while on Pilgrimage.

He revealed this while addressing about three hundred intending pilgrims in Lagos .

The Christ the Chapel of Light Church auditorium was busy with intending pilgrims to the holy land of Israel and the Kingdom of Jordan , their families, friends and officials of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC.

Those here are batch 6 drawn from Lagos, ogun and Oyo.

One after the other their travelling documents were handed over to them.

While charging them to be good Ambassadors, The Executive Secretary of the commission says he’s optimistic that none of them will abscond

The Chairman of the Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board and others spoke on pilgrimage

Other intending pilgrims from Bayelsa for the 9 day trip will be picked from port harcourt Airport.

