The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned intending pilgrims to drop the idea of absconding, warning that they would face the force of the law if discovered.

The FCTA Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, announced this at the FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, FCT-CPWB, pre-departure orientation event for FCT pilgrims in Abuja.

According to the Permanent Secretary, “For those who are planning to abscond, I want to warn you now, to drop the plan because security will catch you and you will be in serious trouble.

“To all our intending pilgrims’ congratulations. I congratulate you all for being part of this historic occasion. I want to believe to some of us it is a dream come true, while to others it may be fulfilment of a life ambition.

“Whatever it is, we thank the almighty God that the dream has come to pass. I want to assure you that we at the board are working round the clock to give you a better service and make sure that you have hitch free pilgrimage experience.

“As we embark on this journey, I want to reiterate that it is a spiritual exercise, please don’t loose focus, be prayerful, attentive, punctual and make sure you participate in all the activities in the Holy land. Our Spiritual fathers, tour guide and security personnel and welfare staff will be on hand to support you”.

The Acting Director of FCT-CPWB, Isa Rahila urged the intending pilgrims to ensure they abide by the rules and regulations.

She also urged the intending pilgrims to ensure they cooperate with the officials and be their brother’s keeper.

She however, warned, “I want to warn you against roaming around, going out alone and leaving your comfort zone.

Ensure you cooperate with the officials, your tour guide etc. Don’t go out alone and if you have to go out alone ensure your roommate knows your whereabouts”.