The mandate secretary, health services and environment secretariat, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe has taken an on the spot assessment of all 14 general and district hospitals under the supervision of the health and environment secretariat in the FCTA.

The move is to evaluate the current state of healthcare facilities, identify areas of improvement , and ensure the effective delivery of quality healthcare to the public in line with the renewed hope agenda of the present administration.

In a statement signed by the special media assistant in the office of the mandate secretary, Bola Ajao, the mandate secretary who was accompanied by the Acting. Director general of the hospital management board, Dr. Olugbenga Bello and other senior officers of the secretariat inspected the facilities, reviewed operational procedures and identified challenges for prompt interventions.

She said the visit reflects the commitment of government to fostering a healthcare system that meets the evolving needs of the community.

The mandate secretary further stated that “This on-spot assessment visits was at the directive of the FCT Minister, Barrister Nysom Wike and crucial in our ongoing efforts to strengthen public healthcare in the FCTA. We are focused on identifying challenges, implementing necessary reforms, and ensuring that citizens receive the best possible care available at all times. There is need for quick interventions in areas such as facility infrastructure, human capacity, medical equipment, staffing, and standardization of operations”.

The Secretary expressed appreciation for the dedication of healthcare workers and assured continued support for their tireless efforts.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering a robust healthcare system that prioritizes the well-being of citizens and health family.

The Mandate secretary added that Future initiatives and reforms will be guided by the insights gained from the visit, while appealing to the public to desist from attacking health workers and assuring them of the commitment of the administration to bequeath to them a responsive and efficient healthcare system.

The first phase of the visit took the team to Rubochi, Kwali, Abaji, Zuba, BWari and kubwa general hospitals while the second phase to the remaining eight (8) hospitals would be done next year.