Oyetola inaugurates multiple health facilities in Osun

The federal government has demonstrated its commitment to partner states once again by prioritising citizen health through sustainable development goals.

This was demonstrated in Osun state where multiple cutting-edge health facilities weere inaugurated in Iragbiji and Osogbo, the state capital.

The projects were facilitated in collaboration with the Osun State Government by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals.

They include a 100-bed Mother and Child Hospital, an 80-bed Multipurpose Hospital, a Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurial Center, a Transit Home, and a Vocational Center for women and girls who have been victims of domestic violence.

At the inauguration, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, stated that the projects fulfilled President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to provide quality health care to Nigerians, particularly women and children.

The fully functional facilities will help the community’s residents and those outside of it, and they will undoubtedly give them the necessary vocational training to support themselves and work for themselves.

She also praised Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s administration for initiatives aimed at creating a virile and healthy population.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for considering Osun as one of the beneficiary states of the projects which he says will complement ongoing efforts of his administration at transforming the health sector.

The Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun and the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdulrosheed Olabomi said the projects will boost the state health interventions, urging resident to optimise its inherent socioeconomic opportunities.

Citizens of Osun state were elated at the propsect of revamping Osun’s healthcare sector.