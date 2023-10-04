The Katsina state Ministry of Health has flagged off the fourth quarter distribution of anti-malaria therapeutic drugs to health facilities in the state.

Katsina state in the last three years has vigorously taken on the fight to end the scourge of malaria through curative measures to reduce modalities linked to malaria.

Over the years, malaria in Katsina state has remained endemic with all year round transmission.

A prevalence rate of over 27 percent has been recorded in the state thereby making Katsina 17th in the rank of most affected states in Nigeria.

Katsina state is now recording a lot of success in its war on malaria through a regular supply of therapeutic drugs and media enlightenment campaigns.

But there is need to penetrate hard-to-reach areas of the state through more campaigns on the regular use of treated nets.

The implementation of the seasonal malaria chemoprevention in Katsina is intended to reduce mortality in children under five living in areas with seasonal malaria.

It is also necessary to sustain the successes recorded through this effort by strengthening health systems at state and national levels for a better and healthier society.