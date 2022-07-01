FG, Ethiopia to collaborate on Migration Data Harmonisation

The Federal Commissioner for the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons, Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim, has expressed the Federal Government’s willingness to collaborate with Ethiopia on migration data harmonisation.#Migration

This information was revealed by the Commissioner in Abuja during a discussion on migration with representatives from Ethiopia in Abuja.

During the session, Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim, stated that he wants better coordination of efforts to ensure that the Commission provides assistance and protection to migrants.

The number of irregular immigrants into Nigeria has significantly increased over time, especially from East, North, and West African nations.

The majority of these migrants originate from the lake chad basin, which is under siege from the boko haram insurgency, leading to widespread insecurity and displacing people.

A report by IOM Nigeria in 2021 showed that; 2.9 million people who were internally displaced across the West African Region and more than seventy two percent of them, which is about 2.1 million, are in Nigeria .

According to some migrants, irregular migration and human trafficking are primarily motivated by poor governance, the economy, unemployment, and poverty.

The Commission and their Ethiopian counterparts hope to address this threat by collaborating with strategic stakeholders.

The Head of Ethiopian Delegates Asalfew Abeta pledged to encourage his country to improve its National Data information.

He expressed regret for COVID-19's disruption of data management, claiming that the Ethiopian agency had generated data from administrative sources.

He emphasised the necessity of forging stronger ties with Nigeria in order to realize the demographic dividend for the continent.

The International Organisation for Migration is committed to ensuring that both parties collaborate on data and statistics.