The newly signed Data Protection bill signed by President Bola Tinubu has the potentials of generating 500,000 jobs within the data protection ecosystem.

National Commissioner/CEO of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Vincent Olatunji made this known to newsmen while addressing them on the implementation of the Act.

Nigeria recorded 82,000 data breaches in the first quarter of 2023 (January to March).

This is according to a report by cybersecurity company Surfshark.

This latest numbers represent a 64% increase from the fourth quarter of 2022, in which the most populous African country recorded 50,000 data breaches.

With that development, Nigeria ranks 32nd on a list of countries with the most data breaches in Q1’2023),

This is worse than the 41st which it ranked in the last quarter of 2022.

With the data protection bill signed by the president Bola Tinubu , its implementation will mean every organization, regardless of size, must cooperate with the government and demonstrate compliance as a statutory requirement.

Organizations are to perceive this development as an exciting journey toward building trust, establishing robust data protection structures, and fortifying Nigeria’s position in the global digital economy landscape.

To ensure nationwide compliance, the NDPC has outlined key initiatives and future developments.

President Bola Tinubu’s administration is set to create over 1 million jobs in the digital economy sector.