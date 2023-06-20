The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has laid down modalities that would mitigate drug abuse and misuse in Kano state.

NDLEA’s Zonal Commandant, Maryam Sani disclosed this during a pull out parade of the state commandant.

Kano state, northwest Nigeria has been in the forefront of drug abuse in the past.

Authorities in the state are putting heads together to put the numbers in check.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) operatives in Kano converged to perform a pull out parade for their commandant and discuss issues relating to the fight against drug abuse, misuse and trafficking to be achieved.

The NDLEA operatives are optimistic that sooner or later, Kano will be rid off activities of drug traffickers and abusers.