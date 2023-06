Members of the Ogun State House of Assembly have elected Olakunle Oluomo and Ajayi Bolanle Latifat elected as Ogun State House of Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

Olakunle Olumo, a member representing Ifo I State Constituency at the State House of Assembly was reelected as the Speaker to lead the assembly for another term.

He got the support of his colleagues during the first session of the assembly on Tuesday 20th June, 2023.