The embattled Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo claimed that he remains the Speaker of the State House of Assembly.He broke his silence three days after the announcement of his impeachment by 18 lawmakers out of the 26 members of the Assembly.

While addressing a press conference at his quarters in Abeokuta, Olakunle Oluomo described the impeachment as dramatic and revealed that he chose to leave the premises for the governor’s office when the drama started.

While responding to allegations of financial misappropriation, the embattled Speaker stated that he has records of transactions between him and the members of the House.

He said he has approached the court to seek redress.