Wike breaks silence on PDP crisis, vows to expose Atiku’s ‘lies’

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has condemned all comments made by the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar during the unveiling of his running mate and those he described as his “attack dog”

This is the first time governor Wike will be making a public comment on the latest crisis rocking since the presidential primary when he arrived to Port Harcourt after a brief time away from the State.

Speaking with Journalists Journalists on Friday, governor Wike said the comments made by the party’s presidential candidate during the unveiling of his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, were unpatriotic.

Governor Wike condemned comments credited to Atiku Abubakar on his choice of a running mate and challenged him to show proof of making genuine attempt to make peace.

He however promised to reveal more information soon to address several misconceptions about the fallout of the PDP presidential primary.