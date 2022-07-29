28 persons killed as terrorists attack Sokoto village

Twenty eight persons have been killed following a terrorists attack on Duma village in Tureta local government area of Sokoto state.

Locals say the bandits attacked the village as early as 8:00AM on Wednesday and stayed till 7:00Pm terrorizing locals and rustling livestock.

Locals say the terrorists turnout in. large number using motorcycles and carrying sophisticated weapons which they used to kill some of their victims.

Sources in the village say over twenty of the victims died attempting to escape the attack by diving into river where most of them died in the process for their inability to swim.

Villagers say a large herds of cattle were rustled and some communities members were forced to lead the livestock out of the town.

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal has led a team of security personnel and other government functionaries on a condolence visit to the village.

The governor observed the juma’at prayers where special prayers was held for the repose of the souls of the victims.

They say some of the youth the bandits force to lead the livestock out of the town are still with the terrorists who are making demand of premium motor spirit in large quantities before the youth will be released.

Tureta is one the local government areas in Sokoto that has suffered series of attacks with a number of travellers abducted and some lost their lives around the local government area.