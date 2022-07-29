Youth group wants Ministers questioned over nation’s steady decline

The Pan-African Youth Union has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari with questioning the governor of the central bank, the ministers of finance, budget and national planning, defense, and education on why the country is in rapid decline.

The group has threatened to hold a youth conference in which young people will be encouraged to defend themselves against terrorists.

Insecurity in Nigeria is now taking alarming dimensions with an upsurge in attacks by terrorists across the North now threatening the well-being of citizens.

It is deeply concerning to all well-meaning Nigerians who wonder how the country came to be in such a state where no one is safe.

Many people have proposed solutions on how the government should handle the situation.

The Pan-African Youth Union has proposed that the federal government summon those in charge of the nation’s security, finance, and education sectors to answer questions from Nigerians about the reasons for the country’s steady decline.

They give the government seven days to summon these ministers or have the Union call a national youth conference at which the youths will be informed about the importance of defending themselves and their territories from terrorist attacks.

The Pan -Africa youth Union is the coordinating body for youth activities in Africa, and it works with members of the national youth council of the African Union member states across the continent.