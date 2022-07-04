Police Confirm 4 Farmers killed , Girl Abducted in Sokoto village

Sokoto state Police command has confirmed an attack on a farming community close to Gandi district of Rabba local government where over four persons were killed by suspected terrorists.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Sanusi Abubakar confirmed to newsmen that the assailants attacked the farmers in their farms with dangerous weapons and in the process four persons were killed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He says the Divisional Police officer of Rabba in his situation report also revealed that an eighteen (18) old girl was abducted during the attack that took place in broad day light.

But a source in Rabba local government area had earlier said eight farmers were killed by the attacked suspected to be terrorists on their way to their farmland in one of the deserted villages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the source who is not authorized to speak on the matter said, the victims are farmers whose villages were attacked by bandits in the last three years and are taking refuge in Gandi.

He said the victims met their untimely death when they left the camp where they are taking refuge to go back to their villages to farm and on their way to farm they met the invading terrorists that killed eight among the farmers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another source who is familiar with the territory said bandits have taken over the villages in the Tabbani axis in Sokoto state and parts of villages in Zamfara state and all residents have deserted their villages for fear of being killed by the marauding terrorists.

The attacks by Bandits have continued to be a source of worry for residents of the North East over the last few years following its emergence in Zamfara State.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The attacks were initially thought to be related to the activities of illegal miners but developments have shown that it is also terrorism and outright criminality and not a fight over resources or control over rresources.

Advertisement