Bandits Allegedly Kill 12 Persons in Sokoto Village

Suspected terrorists in large number have invaded villages and allegedly killed twelve persons in different communities around the border town of Illela in Illela local government area of Sokoto state.

Sources in the area told TVCNEWS that the terrorists attack the villages with sophisticated weapon and engaged local vigilante and other community members.

A source said twelve persons were killed in seven different villages of Gatti,Mullela,Malali,Tarke, Koringo, Tudungudale, Munwadata, all in Illela local government.

Confirming the attack to TVCNEWS, information Officer of Illela local government, Muhammad Nuhu Illela said the attack has become a daily happening in the local government

He said the latest attack claimed the lives of twelve persons and several other persons were injured as the terrorists also kidnapped unspecified number of persons.

Mr. Nuhu Illela said a suspected notorious bandits operating in Tureta and Dange/Shuni known as Solar has relocated to Illela and has been disturbing the peace of the area.

He said members of the community and their local vigilante have been mobilising ro resist the attacks especially from the suspected bandits Solar who specialized in broad daylight attacks.

Effort to speak with the police to confirm the attack as at the time of filing this report was unsuccessful as the spokesman of the Sokoto state Police command promised to get back to our correspondent, but has not done so before filing this report.