Bella Shmurda, the closest confidant of the late 27-year-old artist Mohbad, has broken his silence after the tragic loss of the young talent.



Initially set for a tour in Canada, Bella Shmurda swiftly canceled his tour upon receiving the devastating news of Mohbad’s untimely passing.

In a heartfelt message shared on his social media platform, Shmurda expressed his determination to break his silence and called upon the Nigerian police to investigate the case thoroughly.

He revealed that he had refrained from using social media for days, burdened by the profound grief stemming from the loss of his dear friend.”

He wrote: “In the past few days have tried my best not to carry phone nd type anything but Mohbad spirit won’t let me rest knowing I’m the only one make his spirit calm by making those of them who make him live in fear nd almost with nothing to feed on never also get restnd he don start yes I mean wahaLa just wan start like this I NO GO GREE nd (sic) I mean it Samlarry nd whole Marlians music must be arrested make all of us Dey police nd if the Nigerian police too weak as body to fish this people out we do it street, legal or illegal any which way like this war don start

“If they all ran out the country which shows that they’re actually guilt sic) of whatever crime were said to have committed by them then it’s they’re guilty nd they all know they should never come back nd they should ban from entering the country for life

“For the past few days now,have being deliberating on what to do while for the authorities of the Nigerian police of atleast get one or people involved in maltreatment nd malicious act towards Mohbad

“Since he died his spirit have not left me saying a lot of things in my head pointing hands to people that needs to be dealt with in my dreams I got to Canada just few days before he died which I make I went to see him I tell him my plans before leaving as per my g as usual l’m here to see my family nd also kick start my tour but I can’t anymore l’m not mentally in shape for it nd I will be back in few days but regardless Mohbad submitted lots nd lots of petition against this people nd act towards him complained shouted

“But the Nigerian police are so driven with nepotism nd non challant atitude toward this matter until this boy is no more.

“If una like make una pack una family member do tribute song first release his catalogue nd unpaid royalties legally. Then we start fresh discussion about other things she goat with British accent

“All of una wey Dey der wen things Dey hapun wey Dey form gang gang. Una just iam wahala I know all of una is better una travel no come back for life bcos hmm anyways boys don Dey street. Sha everybody go feel am.

“Seyi Tinubu you’re the face of youth in this country nd (sic) I know you’re a man of diligence nd integrity pls activate before we go street on this matter. Police station no go contain all of us Ajeh!!”