The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has lauded the recent commendations for personnel of the Nigeria Police Force in international peacekeeping efforts.

The United Nations, through its Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), recognized 140 officers and men of the Nigeria Police Contingent for their professionalism and outstanding performance in fostering peace and stability in Northern Mali.

Similarly, the African Union presented Awards of Excellence and Professionalism to the Nigeria Formed Police Unit, comprising 160 officers and men deployed in Somalia, acknowledging their gallantry, professionalism, and dedication in countering Al-Shabaab terrorist elements.

The accolades extend beyond individual police officers deployed to UN missions in South Sudan, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali, and Somalia, among others.

The Nigeria Police Force has consistently received awards commending the professionalism, dedication to duty, and exceptional performance of its officers, earning them a reputation as among the best in the field.

Furthermore, Nigeria Police officers hold key positions at the Police Division of UN Headquarters and African Union Headquarters, where they continue to diligently execute their duties, garnering respect and admiration.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has expressed confidence in the integrity, professionalism, and outstanding performance of NPF officers.

Consequently, ECOWAS has requested the deployment of Nigeria Police officers and men to its missions in Guinea Bissau and Sierra Leone.

It is noteworthy that upon arrival in peacekeeping missions, NPF officers undergo competence-based interviews and selection processes aligned with international standards and best practices.

Their consistent placement in strategic positions is proof of their competence and commitment to the missions’ success.

The Inspector General of Police expresses gratitude for these prestigious recognitions, which serve as a testament to the dedication, professionalism, and outstanding performance of Nigeria Police Officers in promoting global peace and security.

The IGP further reassures that the police will consistently adopt modern standard operating procedures to accord quality service delivery, in all spheres, to Nigerians across the country.