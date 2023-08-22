Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has announced plans to recruit additional personnel into the Nigeria Police Force to alleviate the ongoing issue of manpower shortage within the Police Force.

The IGP made this known in his address at a 3-day retreat organized by the Oyo state government for the Committee of Retired Inspectors General of Police in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

While outlining the various strategies implemented for the police force, the IGP said the funding difficulties have shown notable improvement and are expected to continue progressing rapidly.

He announced the establishment of a Special intervention Squad within the Nigeria Police Force, that will revitalize the Police Mobile Force and other units to enhance its role in performing additional security tasks.