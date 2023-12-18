The Lagos state universal education Board has identified shortage of teachers in the sector but promised that the state government is ready to face the challenges head-on.

In continuation of its 1000 school tour , the Lagos state universal education board has visited some schools in Lagos island division.

The entourage of the SUBEB in Lagos stopped at St. George primary school , Ikoyi and Ireti primary school , Ikoyi.

In his interaction with pupils and teachers ,one of the permanent board members of SUBEB in Lagos , Owolabi Ojalana , revealed the shortage of teachers but promised that there would be solution.

For him , education must be taken seriously both by the government and the parents of the children to help them have a better future.

With governor Sanwo-Olu themes agenda, which education is part of the it, training of teachers is crucial.