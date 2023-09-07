Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde has announced plans to commence recruitment exercises for primary school teachers in order to address shortage of manpower across public primary schools in the state.

The Governor disclosed this at a stakeholders consultative meeting for 2024 budget held recently in Ibadan.

The occasion is an annual town hall meeting, where Governor Seyi Makinde convenes with pertinent stakeholders within the state and the primary objective is to collaborate on shaping the framework for the state’s annual budget.

The gathering which had in attendance different interest groups and stakeholders is aims at ensuring an all inclusive and people oriented budget ahead of the 2024 fiscal year.

Governor Makinde believes education remains a top priority and pledged to allocate more funds to the sector to address the issue of infrastructure and recruitment of additional staff, in order to ease the strain on public primary schools.

The state’s Commissioner for Budget disclosed that they successfully secured a 75 percent budgetary success this year, and assured of further enhancements in the coming years.