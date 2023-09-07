The Nigerian Army asserts that in order to strengthen non-kinetic techniques to military operations, it is treating Human Rights violations and civilian protection in combat regions more seriously.

The Nigerian Army Department of Civil Military Affairs organised a first Human Rights Seminar with the theme: National Security and the Complexities of Human Rights in order to spearhead the dialogue that would further close the gap between the military and the civilian population.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, declared the first edition of the Seminar Open at the Army Headquarters Command Officers Mess in Abuja.

He reiterated that the Nigerian Army is trained to conduct operations in accordance with humanitarian laws and authorized rules of engagement.

General Lagbaja who was represented by the Chief of Administration Army, Major General Jimmy Akpor, said securing a country within the ambit of the contemporary security environment involves harnessing the efforts of citizens in a whole of the nation approach.

He further stated that because operations are conducted within civilian populated areas, the deployments of military involve kinetic and non-kinetic approaches that require collaboration between security agencies and all well-meaning individuals and organisations,

The Chief of Civil Military Affairs Major General Nosakhare Ugbo said the Nigerian army and human rights groups share the goal of protecting innocent civilians in operational areas especially their rights to life.

He pointed out that the massive deployment of troops for operations within and among the civil populace has opened a new prospect on human rights issues requiring a new approach.

“The Nigerian Army as a professional force created by law for the defence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has always emphasized training on International Humanitarian Law and the Law of Armed Conflict. Thus this Seminar is one of the means of dealing with human rights issues arising within the contemporary operating environment.

“The Seminar will expose participants to the values and perspectives of organizations engaged in human rights advocacy and the protection of civilians in conflict areas. It will also expose us all to the values and perspectives of the Nigerian Army as well as other security agencies engaged in the conduct of operations for the defence and protection of civilians while upholding human rights,” stated General Ugbo.

The Chairman National Human Rights Commission, Mr. Tony Ojukwu who was represented by the Deputy Director of Legal of the National Human Rights Commission, Mr. Kabir Aliyu said the seminar aims to strengthen national security because insecurity has led to widespread violations of human rights.

According to him, this has resulted in consequences such as displacements leading to poverty, sexual abuse, and a lack of justice. He stated that the Commission has formed a strong partnership with the military, which has improved the protection and promotion of human rights in its operations.