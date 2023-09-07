A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Cooperation in the Field of Sharing Successful Digital Solutions, to be Implemented at Total Population Scale for Digital Transformation, has been signed by Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy of Nigeria, and his counterpart from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India.

The MoU was signed in New Delhi, India, at the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and Conference.

Additionally, the Minister signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Central Square Foundation for collaboration in the area of Sharing Successful Ecosystems, which includes interventions involving technology in education.

This is to be implemented at a population scale for digital economic transformation.

Under the supervision of Nigeria’s Industry, Trade and Investment Minister, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, the Nigerian government signed a third MoU on Infrastructure Development on the sidelines of the G20 summit between the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria Limited (InfraCorp) and Invest India, India’s National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency, which assists investors looking for investment opportunities and options in India.

The Director-General of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Mr. Chandrajit Banerjee, concluded the interactive session between the Nigerian Investment Mission in India and noted that the Presidential Roundtable provides a strong foundation for Indian businesses looking to engage with Nigeria and would include cooperation in a number of important areas, including capacity building, skills development, agriculture, and the improvement of digital and physical infrastructure, among others.

President Bola Tinubu is in New Delhi India for a six-day working visit, during which he will attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit.