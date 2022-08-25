Monarch proffers solutions to Nigeria’s security challenges

The Emir of Akko, HRH Umar Muhammad Atiku has advocated for an increase in the use of neighborhood watch, hunters and forest guards to curb growing insecurity in the country.

The Emir who is a prominent traditional ruler in Northern Nigeria says he is convinced that training and funding these groups under the supervision of the police would tame insecurity.

The revered traditional ruler shared his views on insecurity and other pressing national issues in an exclusive interview with TVC’s Lanre Adeyemi.

Akko, traditionally populated by Fulani, Tangale and Tera is now a melting pot of divers’ ethnic groups.

Akko has enjoyed peace while Boko Haram and bandits ravage other emirates and kingdoms around it.

The royal father recommended a whole scale deployment of this strategy across the country.

A move that would multiply the security and intelligence and intelligence manpower within a few months without breaking the bank.

The Emir also said that Nigeria needs an aggressive reorientation for national integration and unity.

Dialogue, mutual understanding and tolerance, according to him are best tools for conflict resolution.

The monarch also spoke on the constitution’s lack of clearly stated roles for traditional rulers and the rich cultural heritage that could generate wealth through tourism.

“Akko taught me a lot, but I also understand that leaders at all levels can find practical solutions to Nigeria’s many problems. What is lacking, it seems, is the motivation to take action,” he added.