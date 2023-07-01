A professor of nomadic architecture and Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, Prof Adedeji Daramola has urged the federal government to adopt lasting solutions to ensuring peaceful co-existence of the farmers-herders in Nigeria.He made this statement in his speech at the just concluded 2nd National Conference under the theme – Cattle Beyond Crisis: “Interrogating The Cattle Resource in Nigeria,” while calling on the federal Government to visit the report of the research carried out at the Centre for Architectural Research and Development Overseas (CARDO), Newcastle University, United Kingdom and University of Ilorin which has a very core solutions to the crisis of farmers-herders in Nigeria.

The report which formed his PhD thesis submitted to the Department of Geography University of Ilorin under the supervision of Prof Olorunfemi critically examined the factors to consider in ensuring peaceful co-existence of the farmers-herders in Nigeria.

He stated that the report clearly forecasts the current challenges as a repercussion of poor handling of the situation. He identified ‘ungoverned space’ as one of the critical factors militating against finding solutions to banditry across the country.

The professor of nomadic architecture emphasised that no meaningful resolution can be achieved without recourse to the farmers and herders mutual involvement as stakeholders. He stated that the federal government requires an economic solution to the crisis.

Prof Daramola who was a consultant to the United Nations Habitat, identified the introduction of farmers and livestock insurance policies as the practice in India, Ethiopia and Kenya.

He concluded that the crisis is redeemable if appropriate steps and actions are taken by the Federal and State Governments.

The conference which was organized at the University of Ilorin with the theme: ‘Cattle Beyond Crisis: Interrogating the Cattle Resource in Nigeria’ with key presentation from Prof Adeniyi Gbadegesin, former Vice Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University who stated that there is urgent need to address the incessant conflicts in Nigeria in view of the economic implications.

Other speakers at the event include Group Head, News and Public Affairs TVC News, Babajide Otitoju, who identified ranching as one of the global acceptable standards of modern-day pastoralism. Dr Murtala Ahmed Rufai from Usman Dan Fodio University , Sokoto, also identified the multifarious factors militating against the quick resolution of the crisis. He urged the new government to show intense political will to resolve the conflict.

The Vice Chancellor of the university of Ilorin, Prof Wahab Egbeyemi, described the theme of the conference as being apt and urged the conference to critically do justice to the issue. The host of the conference and the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Paul Ifabiyi identified the national concern on the farmers-herders conflict resolution. He enumerated the national losses incurred as a result of the violence.

Also at the event were representatives of Miyetti Allah and that of the wife of the Kwara State Governor, Ambassador Dr Olufolake Abdurasaq represented by Alhaja Abibat Seidu, the permanent Secretary, Kwara State Ministry of Tertiary Education. The chairman of the conference, Prof Usman Raheem noted with excitement the positive responses of contributors and promised to publish the findings of the conference for the benefit of Nigeria in particular and the global community in general.

In another vein, Caleb University became the first private University in Nigeria to house the secretariat of the National Association of Architecture Students (NAAS) following the successful election of its students as the President and other executive positions of the Association. These newly elected executive members of the National Association of Architecture students are to run its affairs. The positions won by Caleb University students are President, Justice EGWABOR, General Secretary, Ayomikun LAWAL, Treasurer, Mohammed FOFANA, Public Relation Officer, Dieko AWOYINFA and Financial Secretary, Dominion OLOFU.

The President, National Association of Architecture Students, Justice EGWABOR said, “Quite simply it is humbling and exciting understanding the long history of the association and her goals. it is truly a watershed moment for me as a student in a private university and for all schools of architecture. It is also testament to how we can change the status quo regardless of regional or political boundaries as long as the goal and focus is clear.”

He stressed further, saying “For Caleb University to attain this feat, it didn’t start now, and it wasn’t by accident, Caleb Architectural students have consistently participated in the national affairs of the National Association of Architecture Students (NAAS) for some years in preparation to contribute our quota to the growth of the National Association. We have a well-organized and coordinated branch at our institution known as the Caleb University Association of Architecture Students (CUASA) with a very strong tradition for excellence, creativity, and good leadership, which we imbibed from the leadership training we have received. This gives us the leverage, created the prime environment and foundation to host NAAS and students of architecture from across the country. It is our goal and desire to contribute to the growth of the association as we run the national secretariat at our institution to enable us transform the association positively.”.