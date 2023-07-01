Vice President Kashim Shettima has paid an Eid-el-Kabir homage to the Sultan of Sokoto on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Vice President stressed the importance of Northern leaders coming together to find solutions to the problems plaguing the area when he traveled to Sokoto with Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State and other political friends.

He said peace cannot be achieved in at atmosphere of rancour therefore leaders in the region should ensure they work in unison for the attainment of peace in the region.

He stated that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will honor and respect traditional institutions, and he asked the governor of Sokoto state to do the same.

The Sultan admonished Nigerians on the need to work together to achieve peace and unity of the country.

He appealed to Nigerians to show understanding and give the new administration a chance especially the new reforms and changes being experienced as a result of the new policies of government.