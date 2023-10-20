As part of attempts to create a flourishing continent, Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, has called for more solidarity among African nations.

The Minister spoke at a business event sponsored by the Angolan Embassy in Abuja to strengthen diplomatic and commercial ties with Nigeria.

The Minister stated at the event that Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wants an Africa that harnesses its diversity for the continent’s common benefit at home and abroad.

The Minister praised continuing initiatives including the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

targeted at building a common and united front for action on multiple levels, emphasizing that Nigeria and Angola, as important African economies, must not shy away from playing key roles in the success of these initiatives.

The dinner, themed “Introducing a New Era of Sustainable Business Partnership,” was attended by prominent business leaders and government officials from Nigeria and Angola.

As part of an effort to enhance trade and investment between Nigeria and Angola, the event provided a venue for business executives from both nations to share experiences and explore new opportunities.

It also gave the recently appointed Ambassador of Angola to Nigeria, H.E. Jose Bamoquina Zau, the opportunity to meet with the Nigerian business community as both countries strengthen their diplomatic and commercial ties.