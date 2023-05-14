Thirty Eight Farmers and One Herder have been killed in a clash between farmers and herders in Taka-Lafia and Kwaja communities of Karu Local Government of Nasarawa State.

The incident started on Friday when herders invaded the farmlands of farmers with their cattle in Gitata Community of Karu Local Government.

The invasion led to the macheting of a herder who died before accessing medical care in the community.

The death of the herder led to a reprisal attack by associates of the victim in Taka-Lafia and Kwaja communities, both in Karu Local Government.

This led to the death of 38 farmers including two reverends of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA).

Advertisement

The Nigeria Police has confirmed the incident but reported that only 14 persons were killed.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel who confirmed the incident said the commissioner of police has ordered an investigation into the matter to unravel those behind the killings.

A mass burial has been conducted for victims of the attack, which includes women and children.