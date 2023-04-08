Iron deficiency is widely prevalent in Africa especially amongst women and children.

But Agriculture experts in Nigeria are collaborating to provide solutions to the menace through production of biofortified iron pearl millet.

Iron deficiency is widely prevalent in Asia and Africa.

It impairs children’s physical growth, mental development, and learning capacity.

Anemia is often induced by iron deficiency, and when severe it can increase the risk of women dying during childbirth.

The situation is becoming worrisome.

HarvestPlus is collaborating with the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics ICRISAT and the Lake Chad Research Institute to produce biofortified varieties of pearl millets, Chakti and Jirani, in Africa to curb the menace.

Climate volatility in Northern Nigeria is also leading to decreased crop yields, decreased nutrients in some of the staples, increase food prices and heightened food insecurity.

The Agriculture experts believe the new fortified iron pearl millet combines higher iron contents, yield and early maturity.

Pearl millet is a staple cereal crop for around 90 million people in arid and semi-arid tropical regions of Asia and Africa.

It is a significant source of dietary energy and nutritional security for poor farmers and consumers in several highly populated regions.