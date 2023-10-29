Former commissioner for Agriculture and food security in Ekiti state Dr Olabode Adetoyi while speaking with TVC news crew on the development of Agribusiness in Ekiti state during the last and present Administrations, disclosed that the establishment of Agribusiness Incubation Centre will boost agricultural production, enhance food security and create jobs opportunities for people.

He reiterated that it will serve as a practical and innovative approach to support and promote growth of Agribusiness, trade and investment not only in Ekiti state but, in Nigeria at large.

Dr Adetoyi explained that Ekiti is blessed with fertile lands another stride in our goal of economic diversification through accelerated development of the agricultural sector for food security, income generation, job creation and poverty reduction by our farmers.

He called on youths to venture into Agribusiness noting that this is one of the ways to ensure their job security.

