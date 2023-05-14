The forum for Agriculture commodity Presidents us calling on the incoming administration to sustain exiting agriculture interventions such as the anchor borrowers programme.

It is also offering to dialogue with the soon to be inaugurated government on how the sector xan be helped for better productivity.

One of the major interventions by the present administration in agriculture is the anchor borrowers programme.

The forum for agriculture commodities says thus has seen an over fifty percent success and the programme needs to be continued by the incoming administration.

The group particularly noted how the programme has helped boost the country’s production of commodities like rice.

The success of the programme is believed to have been enhanced by the country’s confidence that it can sufficiently produce what ut eats .

The Association is asked to be united in its efforts at seeking support for the agriculture sector.

The farmers are also advised to ensure they pay back credits and not see it as monies not to be returned.

The farmers also seek that the incoming government gives them audience to allow them contribute their quota to agricultural development while demanding that the needs of farmers be taken seriously as the 2023 farming season begins.

