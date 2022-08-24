Agric experts express need for collaborative efforts to grow sector

Agric researchers have called for sponsorship of more innovative researches in post-harvest crop management to guarantee food security.

This was the major consensus of speakers at the 2022 in-house review meeting of the Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

Nigeria is blessed with vast arable land and good weather conditions for agricultural cultivation.

Despite relatively high yields during harvest periods, post harvest loss is a great threat to the nation’s food security.

This is why the Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute, Ilorin, organised an in-house review meeting to fashion out a sustainable approach to achieving food security in Nigeria.

Stakeholders in Agric business and research expressed the need for collaborative efforts to grow the Nigerian Agric industry especially to cope with the growing population.

The Executive Director, Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute, Dr Patricia Pessu said feedbacks from stakeholders will propel the institute to come up with more innovative postharvest researches for the benefit of all.

The Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute is the only institute saddled with the sole mandate to research into post-harvest management of agricultural crops produced and consumed in the country.