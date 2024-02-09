Residents of Enugu state have been advised to complement government efforts by protecting water infrastructure from theft and vandalism.

Governor of Enugu state Peter Mbah gave the advice during a sensitization Dialogue on how to improve water supply.

Enugu state was among states in the federation with no access to basic and portable drinking water.

The almost 2 decades water challenge was recently addressed by Governor Peter Mbah’s administration, with Enugu now boasting of producing 120 million liters of water daily.

At a workshop, members of civil society organizations engage in policy dialogue to address water supply issues in the state.

The concern raised was how to reticulate water to areas yet to be reached and the fight against vandals.

Participants task residents to own and protect the project for its sustainability.

The workshop seeks key intervention and collaboration with government, to ensure Enugu water supply law is implemented and infrastructure is protected from vandals.