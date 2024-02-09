The Taraba state Government is planning to launch an endowment and empowerment funds for the rebuilding of Takum and other crisis ridden areas of the state.

Governor Agbu Kefas said this when he received the report of the visitation panel to Takum to tour projects executed by General TY Danjuma at Government House Jalingo.

Takum local government of Taraba state has been in the news in the past ten years .

The community has had its fair share of troubles ranging from communal crisis, Herder/farmers conflict and other tussles.

The lawmaker representing the zone at the national Assembly once expressed concern over the rate of killing by bandits in the area.

The cheering news now is that Governor Kefas has resolved to reposition the local government economically considering her significance in fast tracking the state development as well as ending all forms of insecurity.

While receiving the committee report, Governor Kefas said in the nearest future, his administration is going to launch an endowment and empowerment funds for the rebuilding of Takum and other crisis ridden areas of the state.

According to him, this will bring forgiveness and healing in these areas.

The governor appreciated general Theophilus Danjuma for facilitating many developmental projects in Takum.

The leader of the Panel of visitation to Takum, Doctor Emmanuel Lawson, while presenting the reports commended Gen. TY Danjuma for the concept of the University in Takum and said when completed it will be a World-class institution and will contribute to the development of the state.

The panel suggested that the Taraba State government should constitute a team and send them to Gen TY Danjuma to thank and appreciate him for the impactful projects in Takum which are beneficial to all indigenes of the state and citizens of Nigeria at large.