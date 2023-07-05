The Lake Chad Basin Commission, in collaboration with the eight governors of the Boko Haram-affected territories alongside the Government of Chad republic today commenced the fourth edition of the Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum.

All is set for the two-day conference which aims to assess and analyze the political, civil, security and humanitarian situation in the Lake Chad Basin.

It also provide an opportunity to build on the achievements made since the 2019 forum; and strengthen regional and cross-border cooperation in the fight against insurgency and terrorism in the region.