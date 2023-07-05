The Nigerian government and the United Kingdom have renewed their commitment to combat drug cartels as part of their efforts to combat serious organised crime in both nations.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom signed a new Memorandum of Understanding in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The retired Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa, Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, signed on behalf of Nigeria, while Mr. David Cater, Regional Manager, West Africa, National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom, signed on behalf of the United Kingdom.

Marwa said this renewed MoU will inevitably propel High Intelligence Driven Operational Tentacles that will seek out the most complex organised criminal networks, no matter their hiding place to face the wrath of the Law.

He expressed optimism in the NCA’s upcoming project aimed at reinvigorating the Agency’s rebranded Criminal Intelligence Task Force (CITF).

Marwa acknowledging that serious organized crime is a dynamic and complex phenomenon that does not recognize borders thereby posing grave threat to lives and properties in both countries.

The NDLEA boss said, “it is therefore imperative to aggressively seek proactive ways of managing intelligence and enhancing capabilities for disrupting transnational organized crime syndicates, thereby justifying the need to sustain the renewal of this memorandum of understanding which is another significant milestone in our collaborative efforts to combat organized criminal groups.”

Mr. David Cater, Regional Manager, West Africa, National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom NCA, said that renewing the MoU brings great satisfaction and is significant to the good work of both NDLEA and NCA.

He added that the restored Memorandum of Understanding will “enable us to take the battle to the enemies, that is, the cartels.”

Cater expressed gratitude to the NDLEA leadership for their support and faith in the cooperation, while ensuring that the ongoing initiative will continue to help the Agency succeed in its missions.