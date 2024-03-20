Multinational Companies operating in Nigeria have renewed their commitment to do business in the country after the news of the exit of some businesses last year.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anete made this known in an interview with TVC’s Beyond 100 Days.

She says there are more investors coming into the country than those that are leaving, saying the multinationals that left cited global business strategy as against the Nigerian economy as reason.

She added that this is the first time Nigeria will witness a foreign direct investment commitment more than 30 billion dollars.