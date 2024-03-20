Russia has said it is aware of U.S intelligence efforts to use commercial satellite operators such as SpaceX and has cautioned that such moves made their satellites legitimate targets.

Reports say that SpaceX is building a network of hundreds of spy satellites under a classified contract with a US intelligence agency, demonstrating deepening ties between Elon Musk’s space company and national security agencies.

The network is being built by SpaceX’s Starshield business unit under a $1.8bn contract signed in 2021 with the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), an intelligence agency that manages spy satellites, five sources familiar with the programme said.

The vast, low-Earth orbiting satellite systems are aimed at supporting ground forces. If successful, the sources said the programme would significantly advance the ability of the US government and military to quickly spot potential targets almost anywhere on the globe.

Zakharova also addressed a Russian draft resolution in the UN General Assembly titled, “Space science and technology for promoting peace,” the Russian news outlet Sputnik reported.

Zakharova said the document is aimed at establishing an understanding at the international level about the inadmissibility of using civilian space systems to exert force on geopolitical opponents.

Last month, the White House said Russia is developing a “space-based” anti-satellite weapon that is “troubling” but poses no threat.