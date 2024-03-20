The Federal Government says progress is being made to maximize the full potentials of Eastern Sea Port Complexes.



The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola gave insight into the ongoing efforts during an inauguration of projects and tour of Sea Ports in Rivers State.

The newly completed 4.8 Kilometre road is a link to new berths at the

Federal Ocean Terminal in Onne.

The Minister described the project as a proof of government’s

determination to address all factors responsible for the

underutilization of the port.

The road covers two container terminals and is expected to cater to

almost one thousand trucks per day.

This is meant to translate to an increase in the speed and ease of doing business in Onne Port.

Mr. Oyetola inaugurated 6 Mooring Boats to further enhance maritime security and safety.

From Onne, the Minister led his delegation to inspect facilities at the

NPA complex in Port Harcourt.

He said government would continue to invest in Port infrastructure and other initiatives to sustain improvement in the performance of the Nation’s Sea Ports.