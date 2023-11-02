Civil Society Organizations in the tech sector, have assured Nigerian youths of their commitment to imputing in Nigerian youths tech and non tech skills needed for the future, in order to develop the nation’s economy.

This was disclosed at the annual Digital Nigerian Conference in Abuja .

Nigeria’s tech sector is a multi billion dollar sector, but is faced with a lot of challenges.

Most citizens are yet to see the need to use technology to enhance their business or create employment opportunities.

Sadly, Nigeria is falling behind on this score as most countries across the world with the largest capital, use technology to generate revenue from digital ecosystems .

The Nigerian Tech sector is hoping to change the score and is slowly becoming active.

In 2022 , the sector raised an estimated 1.3 billion dollars which was a slight decrease from 1.5 billion dollars raised in 2021 according to a report by National Bureau of Statistics.

These Civil Society Organizations are raising awareness on how Nigeria can advance technology to help the youths with jobs.

At the Digital Nigeria International Conference conference 2023 , leaders of Civil Society Organizations urge tech enthusiasts to join hands together to raise standards in the tech sector .

With this conference the participants anticipate increased investment in Nigeria’s tech sector, renewed interest from Stakeholders among other benefits.